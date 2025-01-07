Mobile Phone Ban in Pench, Navegaon-Nagzira Reserves After Tigress and Cubs Cornered by Safari Vehicles at Wildlife Sanctuary in Nagpur (VIDEO)

The Forest Department has implemented a ban on mobile phones for tourists, guides, and drivers within Pench Tiger Reserve, Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve. The move follows a disturbing incident where overzealous drivers and guides cornered a tigress (F2) and her five cubs near Gothangaon lake on New Year's Eve Umred-Pawni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary (UPKWLS).

The incident, which was captured on camera and went viral, occurred when tourist vehicles blocked a narrow path, trapping the tigress and her cubs. Drivers positioned their vehicles two to three deep, leaving no escape route for the animals. The situation escalated with drivers shouting at each other for a better view and a forest guide attempting to take a selfie with the approaching tigress. Fortunately, the tigress did not charge despite the distress caused.

Following a review meeting led by the additional chief secretary (Forests), the Forest Department decided to ban mobile phones during jungle safaris to prevent crowding and disruptions. Field directors and in-charge officers of national parks and sanctuaries were instructed to enforce this rule immediately. According to reports, the new rule will take effect on January 7, 2025, across all tourism entry points of both the reserves.

As a result of the investigation into the incident, the Forest Department has increased penalties for the involved drivers and guides. The suspension period for four drivers and four guides has been extended to three months, and fines have been raised from Rs 2,500 to Rs 25,000 for drivers and from Rs 450 to Rs 1,000 for guides. Cases have been registered against the individuals under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

A committee headed by the deputy director of Bor Tiger Reserve has been formed to recommend further measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Regular patrolling along safari routes will also be increased. According to reports, special meetings and workshops will be organized for nature guides and safari drivers to educate them on eco-tourism guidelines set by the National Tiger Conservation Authority.