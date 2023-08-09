Mobile phones prohibited at Bhimashankar temple due to increased footfall in Shravan

The Bhimashankar Temple, located in the Pune district, is one of the twelve jyotirlingas. The rising number of devotees during the month of Shravan has led to heightened security concerns. Consequently, the authorities have implemented a ban on the usage of mobile phones on the temple premises.

The ban is primarily in place to keep devotees safe during the holy month of Shravan. Recording videos, taking photos, and using mobile phones will not be allowed during this time. Another reason for this decision is to prevent the inner sanctum, temple grounds, and main hall from becoming too crowded. Additionally, authorities have stated that this step is taken to let devotees worship without any disruptions.

The Bhimashankar Temple authorities have kindly requested devotees to cooperate with this decision and adhere to the established rules. Legal actions will be taken against any devotee found breaching these rules and the imposed ban.