Modi Express: How to Get Free Tickets for Ganpati Special Trains to Konkan Announced by Nitesh Rane

Ahead of Ganeshotsav, Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane has announced free Ganpati special trains for people of Konkan who work in Mumbai. This year, Railway bookings for Konkan are full, so they are now waiting to know when and from where special trains will depart and for Tatkal tickets.

State Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has been providing free bus services to the people of Konkan for the last few years. In recent years, he has also introduced free special Modi Express trains for the Ganeshotsav 2025 festival.

How to Get Free Tickets for Modi Express?

Minister Rane shared details of the Modi Express special trains, which will operate on August 23 (Saturday) and 24 (Sunday), 2025. In a video posted on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said that, like in previous years, two “Modi Express” Ganpati special trains will run to Konkan for Ganeshotsav.

Modi Express Trains Date and Timings

The first train will depart on August 23, 2025 and the second on August 24, 2025 from Dadar Railway station, platform number 14 at 11 am.

Modi Express Train Ticket

Ticket distribution will on August 17 and 18, 2025 respectively. Nitesh Rane has appealed to people to contact the BJP taluka chiefs of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for bookings. Food and water will also be given onboard on Modi Express special train for Ganesh Chaturthi

"Ganpati Bappa Morya!!! Servants, it's time to go to the village for Ganpati.. Come, like every year, let's travel to Konkan this year too with 'Modi Express'," greeted Rane in a video on X.

"On 23 and 24 August 2025, a double blast Ganpati Special with two free special trains. Continuous service for the 13th consecutive year," he added.