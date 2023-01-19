Modi's charisma resonating worldwide: Shinde

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex and inaugurated two new Mumbai Metro lines and various projects, including road concretisation, sewage treatment plants and PM Svanidhi scheme, among others. Over 5,000 cops on ground, prohibitory orders over drones and para-gliders and a temporary ban on heavy vehicles — these measures remain in action as Modi is set to address the crowds shortly.

Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, at the PM Narendra Modi's public meeting event called Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde 'true follower of Balasaheb Thackeray'. At the event, CM Eknath Shinde said, people of Maharashtra are fortunate. PM Modi will inaugurate (various projects and two lines of Mumbai Metro) today. A few people wanted PM Modi to not get to do this, but just the opposite is happening. MVA Govt had halted development works in Maharashtra.Fadnavis said that the true follower of Balasaheb Thackeray, Eknath Shinde showed courage & with your blessings, a Govt of the liking of the people came to Maharashtra once again. Maharashtra started walking rapidly on the path to development once again, as per the ANI.Speaking about his Davos visit, CM Eknath Shinde said, 'I went to Davos and saw that every one from all over the world only asked about Modi. I am happy to tell you that Modi's charisma is resonating worldwide, not just India. This is a matter of pride for us.''We have to transform the face of Mumbai. We have to fast track development. All those projects which were stuck in pipelines will be expeditiously taken up,' he said