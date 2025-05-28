Monsoon Reaches Vidarbha, Akola Sees Record-Breaking Rainfall

Nagpur, Maharashtra (May 28, 2025): The Meteorological Department on Wednesday officially declared the onset of the monsoon in Vidarbha. The weather observatory confirmed that the monsoon has reached Gadchiroli. However, pre-monsoon showers had already struck parts of the region a day earlier, causing heavy rain and disruption in several districts.

Akola witnessed record-breaking rainfall from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. According to officials, the district recorded 140.7 mm of rainfall by 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. This is the highest-ever recorded rainfall in the month of May as well as the highest in a 24-hour period for Akola. The previous May record was set in 1893 with 104.1 mm. The earlier 24-hour record was 44.7 mm set on May 28, 1943.

Amravati also received significant rainfall, with 45.2 mm recorded by Wednesday morning. Several low-lying areas in the city were reported to be waterlogged. Rainfall activity remained low in both Akola and Amravati throughout the rest of Wednesday.

In Nagpur, however, the rain returned with intensity by evening. After enduring a hot day, residents were caught off guard by a heavy downpour around 5.30 p.m. Dark clouds had covered the sky by 5 p.m. Strong winds, thunderstorms and heavy showers followed, lasting nearly 30 to 45 minutes. The sudden rain caused chaos across the city, especially for office-goers heading home.