Monsoon Update: Heavy rainfall expected across Maharashtra for next five days, check details here

The meteorological department in Colaba has made a prediction regarding the much-awaited arrival of rains in Maharashtra. After a prolonged period of anticipation spanning two weeks, the rains have finally made their presence felt and are expected to persist across most parts of Maharashtra for the next five days.

Pune Observatory Head, K. S. Hosalikar, took to Twitter to share this news, accompanied by a chart issued by the Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai. The chart provides detailed forecasts regarding the timing and intensity of rainfall expected in different regions of Maharashtra.

Relief from the heat!

Over the past three weeks, people have been enduring the scorching heat while anxiously awaiting the arrival of rain. However, on Friday night, the long-awaited monsoon finally made its presence felt in certain areas of Maharashtra. Starting from this morning, both Pune and Mumbai experienced rainfall, bringing much-needed relief from the oppressive heat. The meteorological department has declared that the monsoon has now become active in the majority of Maharashtra and is expected to persist over the next five days.

Where, when, and how much rain is expected?

In a tweet by K. S. Hosalikar, it has been indicated that the monsoon is likely to remain active in most parts of Maharashtra for the next five days. According to the forecast, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in certain areas of Konkan and Vidarbha regions. On the other hand, the western parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Satara, and Nashik districts in northern Maharashtra, are also expected to experience intense rainfall. The Marathwada region is likely to witness a strong monsoon as well, as reported by weather stations.

What is the status of rain in Mumbai?

In Mumbai, today and tomorrow, which is June 24 and 25, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected, while from June 26 to 28, for three consecutive days, there is an estimate of intense rainfall. Thane and Palghar districts will also experience rainfall for the next five days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Raigad from June 25 to June 28. In Ratnagiri, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur from June 24 to June 26, with heavy rainfall anticipated on June 28 and 28. Similarly, in Sindhudurg, heavy rainfall is expected on June 24, followed by heavy rainfall for three days from June 25 to June 27.