Monsoon update: Heavy rainfall expected for 4 days in 3 districts, including Pune; 'yellow alert' issued for 15 districts tomorrow

The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in the state for the next four days. An orange alert has been issued for the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Pune until July 21.

The weather authorities have issued a yellow alert for tomorrow in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal.

The formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will lead to increased rainfall intensity over the entire Konkan region for two days. Rain is also expected across the state. The monsoon is predicted to remain active for the next 4-5 days, and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra. Notably, heavy rains have also been forecasted for the first time this season in Marathwada.

In the month of June this year, Pune city has recorded 83.9 mm of rainfall, which marks the third lowest rainfall in the last 10 years. The lowest rainfall in the last decade was recorded in 2014, with only 13.8 mm, followed by 35 mm in 2022. As of the end of the first 15 days of July, only 40 mm of rainfall has been recorded, making it the lowest rainfall in the last 10 years.