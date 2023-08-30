Monsoon Update: IMD predicts favourable rain conditions for Maharashtra next week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Pune city in the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rains are expected in 11 districts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, including Pune, Satara, Sangli, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Ahmednagar, Beed, Solapur, Osmanabad, Latur, and Nanded, on August 30.

The state has not received rains for the past few days due to a lack of favorable conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted favorable conditions for rain next week. The meteorological department has also predicted a slight increase in rainfall in September.

Partial revival of Monsoon likely from 3rd/4th Sept onward: Slowly some R/F activity will increase over State for 3-4 days,especially over Vidarbha,Konkan& SE-Marathwada.Yellow alert for thunder/lightning,isolated heavy rain likely from 2nd/3rd onward .Farmers & all users b ready pic.twitter.com/QRBzwvi5zh — Anupam Kashyapi Never B Upset (@anupamkashyapi) August 30, 2023

Next five days to bring light rainfall across the state

Pune and several other districts in Maharashtra have experienced varying levels of rainfall since early August. Experts suggest that the state is unlikely to receive significant rainfall in the upcoming days. Light to moderate rain is anticipated within the next 24 hours. Anupam Kashyapi, the head of IMD Pune's meteorological and forecasting department, stated that the state might witness light rains over the next five days. This situation raises concerns for farmers due to below-average monsoon rainfall. Rainfall has been below average this year, although there remains a possibility of rain in the upcoming days.

Rain is expected from September 8 to September 21

The Meteorological Department has forecast above-average rainfall during the second and third weeks of September. Between September 8 and September 21, Maharashtra is expected to experience average to above-average rainfall.