Monsoon Updates: Heavy rains expected in Mumbai, Konkan and Central Maharashtra on Sunday

Heavy rains are expected in Mumbai and suburbs from tomorrow and torrential rains are expected in some places. The Indian Meteorological Department has also forecast heavy rains in Konkan and Central Maharashtra in the next two to three days.

In the next one or two days, the intensity of rain in Pune and surrounding areas will increase. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also forecast in Kolhapur and Satara areas. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast good rains for the next five days in the state. However, only one per cent sowing has been done in the state so far due to the monsoon. On the other hand, the state is facing water crisis due to non-availability of expected rainfall.

The state had a dry climate till mid-June. However, rain is expected in all parts of Maharashtra in the next 24 hours. Heavy rains are expected in the Konkan and Western Maharashtra ghats in the next 24 hours.

18 districts in the state received below average rainfall in June. So far only one per cent sowing has been done on one lakh 47 thousand hectares in the state. Due to lack of moisture in the soil, farmers are facing the problem of how to sow. The state had received good rains in June last year, so sowing of crops was completed on 5.5 lakh hectares.