Monsoon Updates: Met dept issues yellow alert for Vidarbha region

Mumbai, its suburbs, Thane, and Navi Mumbai are experiencing favourable rainfall, while the Konkan region continues to receive heavy downpours. Certain districts in Vidarbha have also been affected by rains. However, the state is witnessing a mixed pattern of rainfall, with some areas experiencing heavy showers while others are seeing scattered precipitation. Consequently, farmers are growing concerned as the inconsistent rainfall has disrupted sowing activities in several places. The inadequate rain has hindered farmers' ability to plant their crops in many areas, leading to apprehension in the agricultural community.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Vidarbha today, while certain districts in western Maharashtra have also experienced rainfall. Today, there is a possibility of rain in specific parts of the state. The Murtijapur area in Akola district received heavy rainfall, leading to the suspension of train services. Due to the overflow of water on the railway tracks near Mana-Kurum, debris beneath the tracks was washed away. As a result, train operations between Mumbai and Nagpur were completely halted since 6 pm yesterday. Numerous trains were cancelled, while some had to be rerouted to different courses.

Following a day of respite, Bhandara has encountered another bout of intense rainfall accompanied by lightning. As a consequence, the River Wainganga has surpassed its capacity and started overflowing. In response, authorities have issued a cautionary alert to residents residing along the river, urging them to take necessary precautions.