More of ISRO's success than govt's: Supriya Sule on Chandrayaan-3 landing on moon

India has created history with the successful soft landing of ISRO’s third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM), making it only the fourth country to do so, and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the moon said that It is ISRO's success and that is obvious. Our first PM Jawaharlal Nehru talked about science and its progress and there has to be a scientific temper in India. I feel it's more of ISRO success than the government.

The ambitious lunar mission of ISRO, Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander, achieved a safe landing on the lunar surface exactly as scheduled at 6:04 pm on August 23. This momentous event was marked by exuberant celebrations across the nation, including among ISRO scientists. Even the Indian cricket team, then on tour in Ireland, gathered around their screens to witness this historic feat. The players erupted in joy as Vikram made its triumphant lunar landing.