Moscow and Mumbai to share experience in developing smart infrastructure solutions

In a presentation to Indian counterparts at the session of Business Dialogue: Regional Cooperation as a Driver of Economic Development in Mumbai, Moscow authorities shared their experience in developing smart infrastructure solutions, housing and public utilities, transport and the ecological systems.

The Indian government is focused on developing infrastructure and transforming urban spaces. Among other things, this includes constructing new subway lines and international airports and developing additional industrial corridors.

One of top priorities for Mumbai authorities is the implementation of India's National Smart Cities Mission. The Program was launched in 2015 to create and modernise sustainable cities comfortable for citizens to live in, ANI reported.

The authorities of Moscow believe that cooperation in urban planning, transport and social environment development will open up new opportunities for Russian-Indian partnership in implementing major urban infrastructure projects.

There are good prospects for participation of Russian companies in many areas, including railroad and subway construction. Moreover, Moscow is capable of supporting India's National Smart Cities Mission with its profound experience in implementing similar projects by providing Indian builders with an opportunity to participate in Moscow's engineering projects.

This is not our first visit to India, but it is right now that we are ready to increase our production volume several-fold and offer our products to the Indian market. I would like to emphasise the genuine interest of Indian business in our products. We are well prepared to enter the mass-market and local e-commerce platforms, and we believe that the Indian market should be a priority for us in the coming years, said Nikita Semenov, the Vice President of the Topol Group.