Mother Stabbed Allegedly by Teenage Son in Pune, Investigation Launched

In a troubling incident recently surfaced from the Wakad area of Pune, a 19-year-old boy has been apprehended by the police for allegedly stabbing his mother with a kitchen knife in her abdomen. The victim, identified as Shubhangi Ishwar Bamne, aged 36 and a resident of Thergaon, Pune, filed a complaint against her son, Omkar Ishwar Bamne, aged 19, at the Wakad police station. According to police reports, the victim works as a domestic helper in a row house in Wakad and resides with her two sons. She has been separated from her husband for the past seven years. The accused, Omkar, is pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from a college in Nigdi, while his younger brother is in the third grade at a school in Thergaon.

The incident occurred on February 11 around 6:30 PM when the victim was preparing to attend a birthday function at her workplace. Upon discovering her gold ornaments missing from her cupboard, she questioned Omkar about it. Allegedly, Omkar responded evasively, arousing suspicion in Shubhangi. Threatening to involve the police, she further angered Omkar. He purportedly threatened her, saying he wouldn't allow her to call for help and proceeded to stab her with a knife on her abdomen in an attempt to kill her as she tried to restrain him.The victim's cries for help alerted her younger son, who opened the door, causing the accused to flee. A neighbor who rushed to the scene found Shubhangi bleeding and promptly transported her to a nearby private hospital, from where she was later transferred to YCM General Hospital in Pimpri. Omkar has been charged under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, and investigations are ongoing. Officer Vanket Pote from the Wakad police station while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “The crime occurred out of rage and we immediately arrested the accused from near his residence. The victim is hospitalised and recovering. Further probe in this case is underway.”

