Mountains of Lonavala to echo ancient teachings of Chanakya Neeti 

The state government is slated to build the 'Chanakya Centre for Excellence' at Lonavala. Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation will be undertaking the creation of this novel project at Karla, Lonavla. The centre will include amenities such as a convention hall, exhibition centre, adventure sports arena and waterpark, tent city, a 42 feet tall statue of Chanakya, a museum, and a wellness centre.

This centre will showcase Arya Chanakya's political theory, economic thought, war strategies, lifestyle, and other philosophical ideas. A budget of 85 crores has been recently approved by the state government to build the center. Private entities will also be contributing to the funding, with a share of around Rs 23 crore.

Recently, a meeting headed by the state's minister for Cultural Affairs, Sudhir Mungantirwar, approved the initial fund of 25 crores for the project, whereas the remaining 37 crores will be granted according to the progression of construction. To oversee the execution of the centre, prolific experts in architecture are going to be hired for the project.

