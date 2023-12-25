MP Amol Kolhe's Diplomatic Response to Ajit Pawar's Criticism Says, "I am a Small Worker..."

Amol Kolhe, the Member of Parliament from Shirur representing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), responded to the criticism from the fractioned NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar. Pawar had recently expressed dissatisfaction with Kolhe's performance in his constituency. In his defense, Kolhe characterized himself as a "small worker" within the party and conveyed that he did not find it appropriate to directly respond to Pawar's comments.

Amol Kolhe Stated that, "I do not believe in lying just because the situation has changed. It is true that Ajit Pawar and Dilip Walse Patil worked hard for my victory. But Ajitdada is a big leader. I am a very small worker. I am not from politics, nor do I have a political background. I do not have a factory or an educational institution. So, I do not think it is appropriate for me to respond to the comments of such a big leader just to get into the news." He further added that responding to comments from a leader like Ajit Pawar just for media attention is not right. He stated that his commitment to addressing issues in his constituency under NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's leadership. As a worker, he found it inappropriate to respond to criticism from Ajit Pawar, showing dedication to his constituency and recognizing the NCP's hierarchy.

Acknowledging Ajit Pawar as a significant leader, Kolhe expressed confidence in maintaining a positive relationship, citing ongoing discussions and Pawar's role as the guardian minister. He downplayed political statements' impact, questioning the need for anger or distance over differing statements, showcasing a pragmatic and diplomatic approach to party differences.