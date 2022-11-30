MP Dhairyasheel Mane appointed as chief of Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute expert committee
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 30, 2022 11:33 AM 2022-11-30T11:33:55+5:30 2022-11-30T11:35:02+5:30
MP Dhairyasheel Mane has been appointed the chief of an expert committee formed by the Maharashtra government regarding the writ petition in the Supreme Court on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulated Mane, first-time MP from Hatkanangale in Kolhapur district in southern Maharashtra, for the appointment, an official release said.
According to a report of PTI, Members of the expert committee include advocate Ram Apte, Dinesh Aulkar and Dr R V Patil as special coordinator. Principal secretary of state Law and Justice department is also included as a coordinator while the secretary of the department looking into the matter of border dispute is the member secretary, it added.
