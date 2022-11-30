MP Dhairyasheel Mane appointed as chief of Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute expert committee

MP Dhairyasheel Mane has been appointed the chief of an expert committee formed by the Maharashtra government regarding the writ petition in the Supreme Court on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulated Mane, first-time MP from Hatkanangale in Kolhapur district in southern Maharashtra, for the appointment, an official release said.

According to a report of PTI, Members of the expert committee include advocate Ram Apte, Dinesh Aulkar and Dr R V Patil as special coordinator. Principal secretary of state Law and Justice department is also included as a coordinator while the secretary of the department looking into the matter of border dispute is the member secretary, it added.



