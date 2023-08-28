MP Imtiaz Jaleel questions irregularities in Adarsh Nagri Sahakari Patasanstha, alleges involvement of authorities

Depositors of Adarsha Nagri Sahakari Patasanstha held a protest at the deputy registrar's office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday, demanding the return of their money following a Rs 200 crore scam. Thousands of depositors took part in the protest.

MP Imtiaz Jaleel also joined the protest. In his address, MP Jaleel questioned how Adarsha Nagri Sahakari Patasanstha managed to squander crores of rupees. He pointed out several certificates that indicated irregularities.

MP Jaleel stated that the cooperative department, auditors, chartered accountants, directors, and the chairman are all involved in this multi-crore scam. He further alleged that the police were also assisting these individuals.

"When I raised my voice, the police machinery woke up," Jaleel said, adding, "We have lost faith in the police system. Given to the investigating officer or team as a last chance. MP Jaleel warned the agency to conduct a proper investigation or else I would have to reveal everything, MP Jaleel stated.