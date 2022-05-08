MP Navneet Rana dares CM Thackeray, Sena questions her 'aukaat'
By IANS | Published: May 8, 2022 07:42 PM2022-05-08T19:42:12+5:302022-05-08T19:55:07+5:30
Mumbai, May 8 As independent MP Navneet Kaur-Rana again dared Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to an electoral challenge, the Shiv Sena on Sunday contemptuously asked her to first prove her "aukaat"
