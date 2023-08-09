MP Priyanka Chaturvedi reacts to Narayan Rane's remarks in Lok Sabha

During the Lok Sabha debate on the no-confidence motion against the Central Modi government, Maharashtra's political landscape underwent a significant twist on Tuesday. The Lok Sabha's environment grew heated as allegations and counter-allegations surfaced regarding state issues like Hindutva, Bal Thackeray, Hanuman Chalisa, onion, milk, ‘gaddar,’ and ‘aukat’.

Union Minister Narayan Rane, while criticizing Shiv Sena MPs, stated that they lack courage. In response, Shiv Sena leaders have expressed their displeasure, and MP Arvind Sawant strongly rebuked Rane's comments.

Shiv Sena leaders and other members of the opposition have adopted a more assertive stance in response to Narayan Rane's speech. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused Narayan Rane of employing inappropriate language and has questioned in Parliament whether BJP ministers will face suspension for delivering such speeches.

Sharing a video of Rane's speech, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi commented, “This man is a minister. Here he is seen displaying the standard of this government and how low it can go,” she tweeted.