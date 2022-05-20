MP Sunil Mendhe criticize Mahavikas Aghadi government over OBC reservation

"OBC lost political reservation in the state due to negligence of Maha Vikas Aghadi government. OBC ministers in the state should show courage to put pressure on the government and resign to get a political reservation for OBC" MP Sunil Mendhe said in a press conference.

According to the facts of OBCs, it is necessary to collect data and determine the quantity and limit the total reservation to 50 percent. The Supreme Court had on March 4, 2021 suspended the OBC political reservation in Maharashtra and asked it to complete a triple test to re-enforce it. The OBC political reservation in the state is not being re-enforced as the Mahavikas Alliance government has not done exactly that. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, completed the test by collecting data immediately after the court order and reclaimed the OBC reservation. After the success of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, the failure of the Mahavikas Aghadi government became clear again, said MP Mendhe.

The OBC ministers in the government are also responsible for this failure. That's why they should show courage for the society now and like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra should complete the triple test and put pressure on the government by resigning as minister to get the reservation back, he said. BJP state vice president Rajesh Bante, BJP OBC alliance district president Mahendra Nimbarte and Yash Thackeray were present at the press conference.