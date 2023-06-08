MP Supriya Sule demands fast-track court trial, death sentence for accused in gruesome Mira Road murder

A shocking and horrifying incident was reported on Thursday, involving a 56-year-old man named Manoj Shahani who brutally murdered his live-in partner, Saraswati Vaidya, aged 32. He proceeded to dismember her body and cook the parts in a pressure cooker before disposing of them. Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule expressed her strong condemnation of this act on Twitter, describing it as both inhumane and outrageous.

In a tweet, Sule highlighted a distressing incident by stating, "A man living in Mira Road area of ​​Mumbai killed his live-in partner. Later, they tried to dispose of her body by cooking it in a cooker and grinding it in a mixer. This incident is very gruesome, inhumane and outrageous. This is the situation where criminals have no fear of law in this state."

मुंबई येथील मीरा रोड परिसरात राहणाऱ्या एका व्यक्तीने आपल्या लिव्ह इन् पार्टनरची हत्या केली. नंतर तिच्या मृतदेहाचे तुकडे कुकरमध्ये शिजवून व मिक्सरमध्ये बारीक करुन त्याची विल्हेवाट लावण्याचा प्रयत्न केला. ही घटना अतिशय भीषण, अमानुष आणि संतापजनक आहे.



"Crimes against women are increasing at an alarming rate. State Home Minister ( Devendra Fadnavis) needs to pay serious attention to his account. Investigating agencies should try to prosecute the accused in this case in fast track court and give him death sentence," she wrote tagging handle of Chief Minister's office.

At their rented residence in Mira Road, a tragic incident occurred where Saraswati Vaidya (32) lost her life at the hands of her live-in partner. The police revealed that the accused, Manoj Shahani, resorted to chopping the victim's body and, shockingly, proceeded to cook the body parts in a pressure cooker and grind them in a mixer for disposal. Shahani has been taken into custody by the police.