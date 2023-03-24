MPSC: Government relieves MPSC students by easing EWS certificate requirement

MPSC students had been making demands to the government for several days, and their requests have been accepted. As a further relief, the government has now eased the requirement for an EWS certificate.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, students faced difficulties obtaining EWS certificates. They raised this issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who subsequently took action. As a result, the state government has made an important decision to allow students to participate in interviews even if they do not have an EWS certificate.

The government has announced its decision in this matter, which is being viewed as a significant relief for MPSC students. Students who are preparing for competitive exams have expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for this decision.

Previously, MPSC students had opposed the introduction of a new exam pattern starting in 2023. They had repeatedly protested and demanded that the new pattern be implemented from 2025 instead. Ultimately, their agitation was successful, and their request was accepted.