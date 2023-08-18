MSRTC bus collision on Pune-Nashik highway; passengers injured

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 18, 2023 01:39 PM 2023-08-18T13:39:38+5:30 2023-08-18T13:40:06+5:30

In a heartbreaking incident this Friday morning, a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was involved in a ...

MSRTC bus collision on Pune-Nashik highway; passengers injured | MSRTC bus collision on Pune-Nashik highway; passengers injured

MSRTC bus collision on Pune-Nashik highway; passengers injured

Next

In a heartbreaking incident this Friday morning, a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was involved in a collision on the Pune-Nashik highway near Narayangaon. The bus, en route from Pune to Nashik, swerved to avoid a biker on the road and collided with another vehicle.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:30 am. Numerous passengers suffered minor injuries, alongside the injured biker. Rescue efforts were hindered by locked bus doors post-collision, forcing responders to shatter windows for evacuation. As investigations continue, authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the tragedy and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Open in app
Tags : Maharashtra News Accident News pune Nashik MSRTC