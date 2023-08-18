MSRTC bus collision on Pune-Nashik highway; passengers injured

In a heartbreaking incident this Friday morning, a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was involved in a collision on the Pune-Nashik highway near Narayangaon. The bus, en route from Pune to Nashik, swerved to avoid a biker on the road and collided with another vehicle.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:30 am. Numerous passengers suffered minor injuries, alongside the injured biker. Rescue efforts were hindered by locked bus doors post-collision, forcing responders to shatter windows for evacuation. As investigations continue, authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the tragedy and prevent similar occurrences in the future.