MSRTC bus collision on Pune-Nashik highway; passengers injured
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 18, 2023 01:39 PM 2023-08-18T13:39:38+5:30 2023-08-18T13:40:06+5:30
In a heartbreaking incident this Friday morning, a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was involved in a ...
In a heartbreaking incident this Friday morning, a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was involved in a collision on the Pune-Nashik highway near Narayangaon. The bus, en route from Pune to Nashik, swerved to avoid a biker on the road and collided with another vehicle.
The accident occurred at approximately 8:30 am. Numerous passengers suffered minor injuries, alongside the injured biker. Rescue efforts were hindered by locked bus doors post-collision, forcing responders to shatter windows for evacuation. As investigations continue, authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the tragedy and prevent similar occurrences in the future.