MSRTC bus narrowly avoids disaster as wheels detach mid-journey

A frightening incident occurred near Ambegaon taluka on the Pune-Nashik highway. The back wheels of an MSRTC bus suddenly detached while it was moving on the road. One wheel rolled in front of the bus, while the other fell into a nearby stream. Surprisingly, the bus continued to move for about 15 to 20 seconds without any wheels.

The bus had a total of 35 passengers onboard. Fortunately, a potentially disastrous accident was avoided thanks to the prompt actions of the driver, and all 35 passengers managed to safely escape from the bus.

Based on the received information, the back wheels of the bus unexpectedly came off while it was traveling on the Pune-Nashik highway. The bus continued to move sideways on the road for approximately 15 to 20 seconds. This incident caused fear and panic among the passengers, leading to shouting inside the bus. The bus, which originated from Paral Depot, was en route from Paral to Narayangaon.

The incident occurred close to the Morade Chocolate Factory in the Shewalewadi area of Ambegaon taluka.