MSRTC commences E-Shivneri electric bus service today between Pune and Dadar

Today, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) launched the Shivneri electric bus service between Pune and Dadar, Mumbai. A total of 10 buses will operate on this route, with 5 buses from the Pune division and 5 buses from the Dadar division. The buses will be available every hour from both bus stands.

The MSRTC's Pune division has been equipped with 5 electric buses, while the Mumbai division has received 5 conventional buses. These buses will collectively make 15 trips per day, passing through Aundh and Nigdi.

According to an MSRTC official, passengers can avail the Amrut Senior Citizens and Mahila Sanman Yojana schemes on the bus. The electric bus is equipped with various modern amenities to enhance passenger comfort, such as air conditioning, WiFi connectivity, spacious seating, two screens, mobile charging points near each seat, individual seat lights, automatic doors, and six CCTV cameras for added security.