Assam: Wanted car lifter arrested after police firing, one constable stabbed

A history-sheeter and most wanted 'car lifter' was arrested in the Cachar district of Assam on Sunday, after he got injured in police firing, the police informed on Sunday.

As per the police, the accused has been identified as Afzal Hussain alias Lal, and he has been the most wanted 'car lifter' in the Cachar district.

Afzal allegedly stabbed a police constable and tried to flee, after which the police opened fire at him.

SP of Cachar district toldthat the car lifter as well as the injured constable have been admitted to the hospital.

"Many cases have been registered against him and he has been on run for the last several months. We intercepted him last night, but he stabbed a police constable and tried to flee from the area. The police immediately fired upon him leaving him injured. We have admitted him to hospital. The injured constable was also rushed to hospital," the Cachar SP said.

( With inputs from ANI )

