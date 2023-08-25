MSRTC launches eight 'E-Shivai' buses on Swargate-Kolhapur route

In a strategic move aimed at improving travel convenience between Pune and Kolhapur, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has unveiled a fleet of eight E-Shivai buses on the Swargate to Kolhapur route. This initiative promises to elevate comfort and streamline commuting for residents travelling between these bustling cities.

The introduction of the E-Shivai bus services is a noteworthy stride towards enhancing connectivity along the Swargate-Kolhapur route. The fleet comprises eight buses, evenly distributed with four operating from the Swargate bus stand and an equal number from the Kolhapur bus stand. This balanced deployment seeks to cater to various travel preferences and schedules of the general public.

To cater to the diverse needs of passengers, the E-Shivai buses will operate at multiple intervals throughout the day, accommodating a wide range of timings. The schedule for the Swargate to Kolhapur route includes departures at 5:00 a.m., 5:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 9:00 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Similarly, for the return journey from Kolhapur to Swargate, buses are available at these same intervals.