MSRTC suspends bus services amid escalating Maratha reservation demand

In response to the escalating demand for Maratha reservations and a recent incident involving the burning of a bus from the Nanded depot in Hadgaon tehsil, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has taken the decision to suspend bus services in nine depots across the district, effective from Sunday afternoon until further notice, according to controller Dattatray Kulkarni.

The call for Maratha reservations has gained momentum, with Manoj Jarange's hunger strike in the Jalna district garnering substantial support. The Sakal Maratha Samaj is actively advocating for reservation, and political leaders are being denied entry into villages until the demand is met. Furthermore, there is an election boycott in place until the reservation is granted.

As a precautionary measure, bus services have been suspended in nine depots, including Nanded, Biloli, Degloor, Mukhed, Hadgaon, Kandhar, Kinwat, Bhokar, and Mahur, causing inconvenience to commuters who are now facing high fares from private travel providers."