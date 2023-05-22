MSRTC to welcome 100 e-buses on Mumbai-Pune route by June end

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is all set to welcome 100 electric buses by the end of June for Mumbai-Pune route, with the first batch of 15 buses scheduled to roll out this week.

Currently, 25 such buses are in operation between Dadar/Thane and Pune. Bus deliveries, delayed for nine months, have now gained momentum.

The introduction of these electric buses promises numerous benefits, including reduced air pollution, enhanced passenger comfort, and cost-effective operations. The electric buses boast cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly features, making them an ideal choice for long-distance travel, News 18 reported.

To facilitate the operation of electric buses, charging infrastructure is being set up along the Mumbai-Pune route. This infrastructure will comprise strategically located charging stations to ensure seamless connectivity and minimize any inconvenience caused by charging requirements.