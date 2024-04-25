Mulund's Hari Om Nagar Residents Demands Toll Exemption, Threatens To opt for 'NOTA' In Lok Sabha Election

For the last two decades, the residents of Hari Om Nagar have been fighting against toll. Now, in the background of the Lok Sabha elections, the candidates of Mahayutti have given indications of toll exemption. However, until a decision is taken, the residents of Hari Om Nagar have taken the stance that NOTA (None of the Above is eligible for voting).

MSRDC proposed to PWD on Jan 31, 2024, for a complete toll waiver for Hari Om Nagar residents. Currently, MSRDC offers monthly toll passes to these residents at 25% of the regular cost. A regular toll booth monthly pass costs Rs 1,410, but for Hari Om Nagar residents, it is only Rs 353. Similarly, the monthly pass for all five toll booths is Rs 1,600 for the public and Rs 400 for Hari Om Nagar residents, as per MSRDC's proposal. MSRDC has urged the state government to decide on a full toll waiver and provide compensation accordingly to enable them to offer this to the contractor for the residents. Upon approval, 10,000 residents will receive toll waiver passes.

Mulund MLA and Grand Alliance candidate Mihir Kotecha mentioned that MSRDC took this step after his request to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for free permanent toll passes for Hari Om Nagar residents.

Read More: BJP Leadership Stand On Constitution More Important Than Individual Comments, Says Ashok Chavan

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed the Public Works Department and MSRDC to prepare a proposal for toll exemption passes and assured that the matter is being followed up. If a decision is not reached before the election, the issue will be raised in the assembly. Fadnavis has directed MSRDC and PWD accordingly. Kotecha expressed confidence that the proposal is progressing well, and a decision will be made soon.

The residents have been fighting for two decades. They have engaged with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, presenting all relevant information. This effort led to the toll pass being reduced to 25%, but they are striving for a 100% waiver. Initially, the fight was about the dumping ground, followed by challenges with the Dharavi rehabilitation project. Life is a struggle, and if a decision on toll amnesty is reached, they will determine their next steps. Until then, they will consider the Lok Sabha note option. - Bhaveen Desai, resident of Hari Om Nagar, Mulund.