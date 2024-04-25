BJP Leadership Stand On Constitution More Important Than Individual Comments, Says Ashok Chavan

BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan on Wednesday said an individual's opinion does not matter when it comes to narrative about the Constitution and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly stated the statue book will not be changed. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister pointed out that a party colleague and sitting MP who talked about changing the Constitution has been denied re-nomination from his seat in Karnataka.

What my party's top leader (PM) says about it (Constitution) is more important to us (than an individual's comments on the issue)," he asserted.

Chavan, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP in February, was speaking to reporters at his home district Nanded, where polling will take place on Friday along with seven other Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Chavan pointed out that the re-nomination denial of a sitting MP from Karnataka who had discussed altering the Constitution underscores the party's commitment to its current form. "What my party's top leader PM says about the Constitution is more important to us than an individual's comments on the issue," Chavan asserted. This statement was in reference to Ananthkumar Hegde's controversial remarks about needing a significant majority to amend the Constitution, which he claimed was to correct distortions by the Congress.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister reiterated Prime Minister Modi's clear message that there would be no changes to the Constitution. This stance is considered a policy matter within the BJP, reflecting the party's collective viewpoint over individual perspectives. Chavan's comments reflect the party's discipline and unity in upholding the Constitution as it stands.

Regarding opposition from Maratha quota supporters, Chavan mentioned his efforts to reassure them about the reservation law enacted by the Mahayuti government for jobs and education within the Maratha community. Despite legal challenges, he confirmed that the law has not been stayed and remains in effect. His meetings in villages aim to clarify and solidify support for this legislation among Maratha quota supporters.