Mumbai: 1 injured after fire breaks out in storeroom of Kherwadi police station at Bandra
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 12, 2022 02:10 PM 2022-12-12T14:10:20+5:30 2022-12-12T14:11:16+5:30
A fire broke out in storeroom of Kherwadi police station in Mumbai's Bandra area. A policeman was injured while ...
A fire broke out in storeroom of Kherwadi police station in Mumbai's Bandra area. A policeman was injured while trying to douse the fire and has been admitted to hospital for treatment, said officials of Mumbai fire brigade.
Some documents and materials stocked inside the storeroom were destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage have not been ascertained so far.
It is suspected that some explosive materials stored inside the building was the reason for the fire.
The police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Open in app
A fire broke out in the storeroom of Kherwadi police station in Mumbai's Bandra area. A policeman got injured while trying to extinguish the fire and has been admitted to the hospital: Mumbai Fire Service— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022