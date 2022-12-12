Mumbai: 1 injured after fire breaks out in storeroom of Kherwadi police station at Bandra

A fire broke out in storeroom of Kherwadi police station in Mumbai's Bandra area. A policeman was injured while trying to douse the fire and has been admitted to hospital for treatment, said officials of Mumbai fire brigade.

Some documents and materials stocked inside the storeroom were destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage have not been ascertained so far.

It is suspected that some explosive materials stored inside the building was the reason for the fire.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.