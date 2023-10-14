Mumbai: 16 students hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning at BMC-run school

An official reported that at least 16 students from a municipal-run school in the Govandi area of Mumbai were hospitalized after falling ill, likely due to suspected food poisoning. Students of Classes 6 and 7 at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s school at Anik village were served midday meal around 9.45 am. Many of them complained of symptoms like stomach ache after half an hour, he said.

Nine boys and seven girls were admitted to the BMC’s Shatabdi Hospital. They are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable, he said.

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration collected samples of the midday meal and sent them to a forensic laboratory, the official added.