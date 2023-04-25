Mumbai: 16-year-old girl commits suicide after ex-boyfriend threatens private photo leak

A 16-year-old girl committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of a building in BDD Chawl after her ex-boyfriend threatened to circulate a private picture. The N. M. Joshi Marg police have registered a case against the boyfriend in this matter.

The girl went for a walk with her sister and friend one evening. Her ex-boyfriend, Shubham Jadhav, showed up and started arguing with her, threatening to harm both her and her sister. He also threatened to make a private photo public. The girl returned home and later tragically took her own life by jumping off the terrace.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the girl's death. Based on a complaint by her family, Jadhav has been taken into custody and is being questioned. The authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against him. The police are also gathering information from the girl's family to aid in the investigation.