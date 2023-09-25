Mumbai: 16-year-old raped at knifepoint in Mulund

A distressing incident occurred in the eastern suburb of Mulund, where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint in her own home in a slum area. The police have taken swift action by arresting a 21-year-old suspect involved in the crime that took place on Sunday. However, the accomplice of the accused is currently at large, as confirmed by an official.

The victim knew the accused and they lived in the same locality. The accused along with his friend entered the victim's house when she was alone and allegedly raped her at knifepoint and fled the scene, the official said. The girl informed her parents when they returned home, following which a complaint was lodged, he said.

With the help of technical evidence, one of the accused was nabbed from Mulund within hours, while a hunt is on for another accused, he said. A case under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, the official said.