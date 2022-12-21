Mumbai: 20 people stuck in lift at Bandra railway station

Nearly 20 passengers were stuck in a lift at Bandra railway station for about half an hour. Police Constable Shaheen Pathan from Bandra Railway Police Station reached just in time to help the passengers come out of the lift, with the help of an electrician and Station Manager.

The passengers were stuck in the lift on Platform no 1 and the passengers were rescued by 10.25 pm. There were about 25 passengers in the lift when the incident happened.

