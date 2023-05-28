Mumbai: 28-year-old man shot dead in broad daylight in Kandivali

A 28-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight in the western suburb of Kandivali here on Sunday, police said. The shooting took place in Ganesh Nagar locality of the suburb around 7.30 am, an official said.

The victim sustained a bullet wound to his head and died on the spot, he said. During the preliminary probe, the police found a CCTV footage, in which the victim and the accused can be seen talking to each other on the roadside, the official said, adding that the accused later allegedly fired at the victim and fled the scene.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a manhunt has been launched for the accused, he said.