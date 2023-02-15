Mumbai: 32-year old woman assaulted at party

A 32-year-old woman who owns an event management company was allegedly assaulted and molested by a man at a party, city police said. The incident took place in the N M Joshi Marg area of central Mumbai two days ago, said an official.

The accused, who is 33 years old, and the woman had got acquainted at a pub ten days ago and he had told her that he wanted to organise an event on the occasion of Holi, the woman told police.

On Sunday, the woman attended a party at a friend’s house along with the accused. The accused got drunk and started harassing women who were present including the complainant. When she objected, he hit her.

Later, he left the party. When the woman left her friend’s flat, the accused attacked her in the building’s parking area and molested her before walking off, she alleged.

A case was registered at the N M Joshi Marg police station under IPC sections 354 (molestation) and 323 (assault) against the man who is yet to be traced, the official said.