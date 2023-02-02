Mumbai: 65-yr-old man molests, shows obscene videos to minor; held

Dadar police detained a 65-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly abusing an 8-year-old girl after showing her obscene videos on his phone. The incident was discovered when the girl's relatives discovered her crying uncontrollably.

After days of cajoling, she finally narrated the incident, and the family approached the police on Jan 31.

According to police, the incident happened on January 28 at 3 p.m. in the Worli Koliwada area. The accused lives in the same neighbourhood as the victim. According to the girl's account, he approached her after she returned from class.

"This was not the first time. Earlier, almost twice or thrice, he invited her to his house and showed her obscene videos feigned as ‘funny’ videos on his mobile phone," the police said.

A case has been registered under Section 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.