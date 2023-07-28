Mumbai: Accused in Borivali Police custody found dead in lockup

In a tragic incident, an accused, Deepak Jadhav (28), who was under arrest by the Borivali police, was found dead in the Borivali lockup this morning in an apparent case of suicide, as confirmed by the Mumbai police. The deceased was a wanted suspect in a case (Cr no 1307/2022) registered at the Borivali police station under sections 326, 279, 323, 504, and 506.

Earlier, while serving time in Yerwada jail for another case, the Borivali police learned about Jadhav's involvement in their ongoing case and subsequently took him into custody on 26 July. After being presented before the court, he was granted police custody until 28 July.

On the night of 27 July, Jadhav was lodged in the Borivali general lockup. Tragically, on Friday morning, he was found lifeless, having hanged himself using a rope near the door of the third cell, as reported by the police. Immediate action was taken, and he was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where a doctor pronounced him deceased.

Senior police officials from the north region, along with the crime branch team, were present at the scene to investigate the incident further. The matter has drawn attention, and authorities are likely to conduct a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.