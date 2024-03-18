Mumbai: After 8 Years, Andheri Residents Rejoice as Eastern Subway Opens, Relieving Traffic Congestion

Mumbai: The tunnel road at Parsi Panchayat (Pump House) in Andheri East has been opened for traffic after a wait of nearly eight years. Lokmat published a report in this regard on February 27. Taking cognizance of this, the Public Works Department and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) have inaugurated the subway. This has freed the residents of Andheri from traffic congestion.

It is the only way to reach Pump House, Shere Punjab, Meghwadi, Mahakali Caves, and Majas from the Western Expressway to reach Andheri railway station west and east. There used to be huge traffic jams here from morning till late at night. Late former corporator Shwetali Patil met with an accident in the old tunnel. Locals had urged Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to widen the tunnel. Thackeray laid the foundation stone for the extension of the tunnel on January 17, 2016. A second subway was built adjacent to the old underground line on the Western Expressway. The work was done at a cost of Rs 13 crore.

The tunnel was inaugurated by Ravindra Waikar of the Shinde group. On this occasion, Rituja Latke, former corporator Sadanand Parab, Pravin Shinde, Swapnil Tembalkar, and office bearers were present.