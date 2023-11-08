Mumbai air pollution: Health alert issued in CST area

The air quality in Mumbai remained categorized as Moderate. Around noon, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 149, as reported by data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India.

Many areas in the city dipped to poor and very poor air quality. The state pollution control meter, installed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) reflected the air quality of Mumbai as very poor at 7 am. A health alert was also issued at the CST area due to the deteriorating air quality.

The AQI showed variations in different areas of Mumbai. At 9 am, in the Bandra Kurla Complex, the air quality was classified as moderate, with an AQI of 200. In contrast, Colaba and Borivali East both reported 'moderate' air quality, with respective AQI readings of 151 and 141.

On Tuesday, the air quality remained in the 'poor' category in the Bandra Kurla complex, which is one of the important commercial areas of Mumbai. Although the average AQI of the city was recorded to be 145 (moderate), as per the data released by SAFAR.