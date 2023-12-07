Mumbai air quality remains in 'moderate' category for third consecutive day with overall AQI at 139

Mumbai's air quality stayed in the 'moderate' category for the third consecutive day on Thursday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality in Mumbai is considered 'moderate,' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 139 at 12 pm.

To put it in perspective, the Air Quality Index (AQI) ranges from 0 to 50 for 'good,' 51 to 100 for 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 for 'moderate,' 201 to 300 for 'poor,' 301 to 400 for 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 for 'severe.'

A detailed breakdown of AQI levels in different areas of Mumbai reveals varying degrees of air quality:

- Colaba: Moderate - 126

- Worli: Satisfactory - 85

- Malad: Moderate - 113

- Andheri: Moderate - 123

- Borivali: Moderate - 132

- Bhandup: Moderate - 107

- Navi Mumbai: Moderate - 123

- Mazgaon: Moderate - 128

Pune experienced a temperature of 26°C at 12 PM, with 61% humidity. Pune's current AQI falls under the 'moderate' category, with an overall AQI of 129 at the same time.

Here is a snapshot of AQI levels in various areas of Pune:

- Shivajinagar: Moderate - 130

- Bhosari: Moderate - 101

- Kothrud: Moderate - 106

- Hadapsar: Moderate - 105

- Pashan: Satisfactory - 87

- Katraj: Satisfactory - 95

- Nigadi: Moderate - 111

- Alandi: Moderate - 108

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas stated that the sky will remain clear today. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the National Capital continued to remain in the 'poor' category on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts no rainfall in the National Capital until December 11. Clear skies with shallow to moderate fog are expected in the morning across the city.

Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions based on their respective local conditions.