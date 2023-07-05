Mumbai airport expands security check facility at international terminal

Adani Group-owned Mumbai Airport announced it has expanded its security check facility at its international terminal with the addition of eight security lanes. As part of the second phase of the capacity improvement programme, the facility also increased its overall processing space from 4,370 sq metres to 5,735 sq metres, it said.

The first phase of this project was thrown open on March 27, 2023, which added eight new security lanes, which included a brand new domestic-to-domestic (D2D) transfer facility. The second phase of this project focused on enhancing the experience by nearly doubling the processing space at the Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC).

With the infrastructure augmentation, CSMIA now has a total of 5,735 square metres of dedicated space for security screening, and 328 square metres of newly created domestic transfer security check area.

The newly designed PESC now provides for a contiguous processing area of approximately 2,075 sq metres, making it one of the largest across airports in the country, the airport operator said.