Mumbai Airport Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Call, Case Registered

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport received a hoax bomb threat on Friday, April 26, targeting Gate No. 1 of Terminal 1. Airport officials immediately notified relevant departments, including the police, who deployed a bomb detection and disposal squad to investigate. A thorough search of the designated area revealed no suspicious items.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mumbai Airport received a hoax call threatening a bomb at Terminal 1. The bomb squad and local police reached the spot and investigated, but nothing was recovered. Mumbai Airport Police has registered a case against an unknown person and is searching for the… — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2024

According to media reports, the call came in at 11:06 AM from an unidentified male using the mobile number 6301212289. He spoke in English, saying "Terminal-1 bomb" and later responding "Navpada" when questioned about his location in Hindi. Gitanjali Nerurkar, a 37-year-old senior executive officer with Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), filed a complaint.

Police are investigating the incident and attempting to trace the origin of the call. The motive behind the hoax remains unknown until the caller is arrested.