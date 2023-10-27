Mumbai airport to offer connectivity to 115 destinations for winter holidays

During the upcoming winter schedule, which is set to run from October 29 to March 30, 2024, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will provide access to 115 distinct destinations and accommodate 975 daily flight operations.

The winter schedule will witness new destinations offering more than 975 daily flight movements experiencing around an 8 per cent increase vis-a-vis winter schedule of 2022, with an impressive connectivity offering connecting travellers to 115 different destinations, the official release stated.

It added that CSMIA is expanding flight operations with new expected international routes to Almaty in Kazakhstan and Bali in Indonesia, in addition to facilitating the resumption of operations by Air Canada and Azerbaijan Airlines.

Passengers travelling to and from Mumbai now have access to a range of thrilling vacation destinations, including Entebbe, Lagos, and various other enticing African destinations. Travellers can choose from a variety of destinations, including tropical destinations such as the Maldives, the vibrant cities of He Chi Minh and Hanoi in Vietnam, the idyllic islands of Mauritius and Seychelles, and Tokyo for a blend of winter sun and urban adventures, the release added.

The airline will officially roll out this cabin class starting October 30th. In terms of airlines, IndiGo emerges as the frontrunner with a market share of 38 per cent from Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahara CSMIA. Followed by Air India with 18 per cent, and Vistara standing strong at 3rd position with 15 per cent market share, it added.