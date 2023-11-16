Mumbai and Delhi police trade playful banter over Mohammed Shami's performance

India secured a commanding 70-run triumph over New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday. The match highlighted extraordinary skills, as Virat Kohli achieved his record-breaking 50th ODI century, while Shreyas Iyer showcased brilliance with a magnificent ton, However, it was Mohammed Shami's spellbinding bowling performance that truly dismantled the opposition, as he claimed seven wickets for just 57 runs.

The entire nation is celebrating this victory, and the festivity is spreading to social media platforms. People are actively sharing messages, videos, and memes related to this momentous match. The Mumbai and Delhi police social media handles have also joined in as they engaged in a fun banter on X.

The Delhi Police X account initiated the conversation by posting the first message, "@MumbaiPolice hope you do not book @MdShami11 for tonight's assault."

Later Mumbai Police also reshared this post and replied to it. They wrote, "You missed pressing charges of stealing innumerable hearts @DelhiPolice and listing a couple of co-accused too P.S.: Dear citizens, both the departments know the IPC thoroughly and trust you for a great sense of humour."

Shortly after, Special Commissioner Mumbai, Deven Bharti, joined the conversation and responded, "Not at all @DelhiPolice. It qualifies for protection under "Right of Self-Defence."

