Mumbai ATF and Punjab AGTF detain three gangsters from Mumbai

In a joint operation with the Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Front, the Punjab Police AGTF apprehended three criminals sought in the Makhan murder case of Nawanshehar.

According to IGP Headquarter Sukhchain Singh Gill, three of the detained gangsters are allies of renowned gangster Sonu Khatri. Shiv Avtar Singh, Gurmukh Singh, and Kuldip Kumar have been identified. He stated that they were apprehended in Navi Mumbai by Maharashtra and Punjab Police in a joint operation. The Punjab AGTF has got details about the presence of gangsters in Navi Mumbai.

Sukhchain Singh stated that Punjab Police was coordinating with officers in other states to apprehend gangsters who had fled after committing crimes.