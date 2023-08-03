Mumbai: ATS detained nine Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay

In separate operations across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained nine Bangladeshi nationals who were staying illegally in the country.

Among them, two Bangladeshi nationals were wanted in connection with a rape case registered at Navi Mumbai’s Nerul police station in 2022, he said. The operations at multiple locations and spread over a week were part of a drive against Bangladeshi nationals staying in the country without valid documents, said the official.

On July 26, a raid was conducted at Nerul village in Navi Mumbai where ATS officials nabbed a Bangladeshi woman. She was wanted in a case registered by the Mumbai Crime Branch in 2009, he said.

Besides her, two men, wanted in the rape case, were also apprehended from the satellite city, said the official. The next day, ATS sleuths conducted a raid at Byculla in the metropolis and arrested four Bangladeshi nationals wanted in a case registered under the Passport Act, he said.