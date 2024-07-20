Mumbai: Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad Meets Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray At Matoshree

After the Lok Sabha election results, one of the most talked-about MPs is Awadhesh Prasad, the Samajwadi Party candidate from the Ayodhya constituency. The Ayodhya seat was highly contested, especially with the BJP leveraging the Ram Temple issue in their campaign. Therefore, the BJP's defeat in Ayodhya came as a surprise to many. Awadhesh Prasad's victory brought him into the national spotlight, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav even introduced him to Sonia Gandhi. Today, Awadhesh Prasad visited Matoshree to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Accompanying him was SP MLA Abu Azmi.

Samajwadi Party MP from Ayodhya Awadhesh Prasad met Uddhav Thackeray ji at Matoshree pic.twitter.com/sdV0oafhbe — Pritesh Shah (@priteshshah_) July 20, 2024

Speaking after the meeting, Awadhesh Prasad said, "Our leader, the esteemed Abu Azmi, and the newly elected MP met with Uddhav Thackeray. The workers welcomed us. Uddhav Thackeray had expressed his desire to meet the victor from Ayodhya. Today, I, Dharmendra Yadav, and Abu Azmi met with him. This was not a political meeting."

"The people of Ayodhya elected me. Politics in this country will not be based on religion. It will be based on the Constitution of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Politics will revolve around reservation, and those who work to strengthen India will prevail," he added.

Highlighting the issues facing the country, Prasad said, "Today, we have many problems, such as inflation, the employment of millions of youths, and the honor of our army, which includes the Agniveer issue. China has entered our country. These problems are in front of us. To divert attention from these issues, they have now raised the matter of the 'Kawad Road.' In Uttar Pradesh, only brotherhood will prevail; nothing else will. When they did everything in Ayodhya and lost badly, you can guess that the people have cleaned them out."

The SP MP from Faizabad in UP said, "The party's 'Backward, Dalit, Minority (PDA) social engineering formula' should be implemented across the country. Prasad also said that no government can be formed in Maharashtra without the support of the SP."